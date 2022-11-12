Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 21,908 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.82.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.17. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

