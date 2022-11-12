Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 5,744 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 131.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

