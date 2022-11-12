Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.40 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $314.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

