Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $366.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.32.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.