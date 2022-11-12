Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX opened at $500.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.56. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

