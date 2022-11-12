Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $153.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

