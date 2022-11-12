Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,009 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $636,060,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,975,000 after purchasing an additional 110,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,736,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International Stock Up 1.6 %

RHI stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

