Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 19,692 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,692 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Camping World worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 398,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.19). Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.