Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 602 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $236.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $238.40. The company has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

About Caterpillar

Get Rating

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

