Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 604 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,223. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $288.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.87.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

