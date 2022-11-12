Shentu (CTK) Price Reaches $0.75 on Top Exchanges

Shentu (CTK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last week, Shentu has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Shentu has a market capitalization of $65.72 million and $1.98 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00004493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,145,678 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

