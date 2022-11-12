Shentu Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. Shentu has a total market cap of $66.44 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00004515 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shentu has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shentu

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,144,219 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

