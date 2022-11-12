Short Interest in Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Increases By 57.0%

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the October 15th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 158.7 days.

Shares of AGXXF stock remained flat at $2.86 during trading on Friday. 15,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. Agilyx ASA has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Agilyx ASA engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company's conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, or depolymerize specific plastics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

