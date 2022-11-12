Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Decreases By 53.6%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the October 15th total of 584,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 542.4 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of AKZOF traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.82. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $116.75.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Rating)

See Also

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.