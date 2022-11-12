Short Interest in American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Expands By 400.0%

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Noble Gas Price Performance

OTCMKTS IFNY remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,268. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. American Noble Gas has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

American Noble Gas, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc in October 2021.

