Short Interest in Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Decreases By 48.7%

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the October 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,721,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNL remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 9,053,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,055. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Applied Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, agriculture, environmental remediation, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

