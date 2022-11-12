Short Interest in Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Decreases By 48.7%

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the October 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,721,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Applied Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMNL remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 9,053,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,055. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Applied Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
Applied Minerals Company Profile
