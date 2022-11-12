Short Interest in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Declines By 39.4%

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the October 15th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Artemis Strategic Investment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the first quarter worth $9,989,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in Artemis Strategic Investment by 42.9% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the first quarter worth $3,988,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the first quarter worth $8,865,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Artemis Strategic Investment by 73.6% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

ARTE stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,682. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

