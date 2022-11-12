Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Grows By 562.5%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 562.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASMPT Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVY opened at $20.14 on Friday. ASMPT has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASMPT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

