Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Declines By 85.0%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the October 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Palladium Resources stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.04. 118,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,207. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is 0.05. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52 week low of 0.03 and a 52 week high of 0.11.

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

