Short Interest in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Grows By 681.1%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, an increase of 681.1% from the October 15th total of 746,400 shares. Approximately 92.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,334,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,100.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) by 444.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,799 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.46% of Cosmos worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:COSM opened at $0.12 on Friday. Cosmos has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter. Cosmos had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 112.91%.

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.

