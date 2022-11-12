Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Declines By 95.4%

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLYGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the October 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

DNPLY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. Dai Nippon Printing has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.