Short Interest in Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Grows By 800.0%

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Dimeco Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DIMC opened at $45.99 on Friday. Dimeco has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73.
Dimeco Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimeco (DIMC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dimeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.