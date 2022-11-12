Short Interest in Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Grows By 800.0%

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dimeco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DIMC opened at $45.99 on Friday. Dimeco has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73.

Dimeco Company Profile

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer, mortgage, construction, home equity, student, business term, vehicle, equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

