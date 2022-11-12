Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Decreases By 99.8%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the October 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 769,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 65,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IFV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,401. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

