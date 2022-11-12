Short Interest in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Expands By 61.1%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NFTY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $50.76.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.