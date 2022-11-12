Short Interest in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Expands By 61.1%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFTY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter.

