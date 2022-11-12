Short Interest in FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Grows By 700.0%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance
FLYLF stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.77.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (FLYLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.