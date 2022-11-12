Short Interest in FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Grows By 700.0%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance

FLYLF stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.77.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

