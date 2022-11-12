Short Interest in Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Rises By 225.8%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 225.8% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HUMRF remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hummingbird Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

