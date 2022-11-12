Short Interest in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Drops By 49.2%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the October 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 106,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 68,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VPV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 32,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,339. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0383 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

