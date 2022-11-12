Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Declines By 97.1%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the October 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMXF traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.