Short Interest in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Drops By 61.7%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the October 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QAT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter valued at $239,000.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QAT traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $22.20. 525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,583. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.

