Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Grows By 107.2%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a growth of 107.2% from the October 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

JBS Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of JBS stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 479,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JBS has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $18.79 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBS Company Profile

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBS in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

