Short Interest in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Rises By 72.9%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the third quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 27.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Karooooo from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Karooooo from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Karooooo Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:KARO traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. The company has a market cap of $480.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

