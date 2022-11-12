Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Rises By 301.7%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,700 shares, a growth of 301.7% from the October 15th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,607.0 days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance
Koninklijke BAM Groep stock remained flat at $2.04 during trading hours on Friday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
