Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Rises By 301.7%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,700 shares, a growth of 301.7% from the October 15th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,607.0 days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance

Koninklijke BAM Groep stock remained flat at $2.04 during trading hours on Friday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

