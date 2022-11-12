Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Declines By 95.5%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the October 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kraken Robotics stock remained flat at $0.36 during midday trading on Friday. 18,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,466. Kraken Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

