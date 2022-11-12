Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Increases By 328.0%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 328.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Luvu Brands Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LUVU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 4,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,593. Luvu Brands has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.36.

Luvu Brands Company Profile

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator, a brand category of products for enhancing sexual performance; and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

