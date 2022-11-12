Short Interest in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Declines By 23.4%

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTEX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX remained flat at $21.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.12. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mannatech during the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Mannatech by 1,090.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.