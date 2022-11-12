Short Interest in Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF) Expands By 206.1%

Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 206.1% from the October 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Media and Games Invest Stock Performance

MDGIF remained flat at 1.67 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 2.51. Media and Games Invest has a 52-week low of 1.67 and a 52-week high of 2.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Media and Games Invest from €5.82 ($5.82) to €4.50 ($4.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Media and Games Invest Company Profile

Media and Games Invest SE is an advertising software platform with access to first party games content with operational presence in Europe and North America. Its advertising software platform helps advertisers to acquire customers via smartphones, computers, connected TV, or digital out of home media, as well as publishers to monetize their advertising space.

