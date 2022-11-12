Short Interest in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Decreases By 76.8%

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the October 15th total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSD Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $24,314,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,050,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 168.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 537,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 336,843 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,492,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,757,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,075,000 after acquiring an additional 215,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Price Performance

MSDA remained flat at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,800. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. MSD Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

MSD Acquisition Company Profile

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

