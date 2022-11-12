Short Interest in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Drops By 50.2%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the October 15th total of 229,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.73. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.42.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,557.43% and a negative return on equity of 116.36%.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.