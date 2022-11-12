Short Interest in Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Declines By 60.4%

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,200 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the October 15th total of 814,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMAKF remained flat at 0.26 on Friday. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.20.

About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for powertrain, e-mobility, and structural applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, and transmission cases; vehicle structures, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-motor and battery housings.

