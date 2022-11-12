Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Declines By 44.6%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the October 15th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 441.0 days.

Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NMEHF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. Nomura Real Estate has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $25.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomura Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 3,300.00 to 3,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

About Nomura Real Estate

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

Further Reading

