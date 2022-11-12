Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Grows By 361.1%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 361.1% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:JMM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.90. 1,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,883. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

