Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Expands By 630.8%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, an increase of 630.8% from the October 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

NRK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 319,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,210. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry sold 42,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $420,846.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $67,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $111,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

