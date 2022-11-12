Short Interest in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Declines By 24.2%

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,400 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the October 15th total of 355,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth $60,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 144.5% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at $158,000. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OLP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 47,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $512.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 96.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLP. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

