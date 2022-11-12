Short Interest in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Declines By 24.3%

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Patriot National Bancorp Trading Up 4.1 %

PNBK stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 9,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.58. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Patriot National Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Patriot National Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNBK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 73.5% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

