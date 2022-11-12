Short Interest in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Declines By 24.3%

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Patriot National Bancorp Trading Up 4.1 %
PNBK stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 9,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.58. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised Patriot National Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Patriot National Bancorp
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.