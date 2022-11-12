Short Interest in Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Rises By 348.9%

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 348.9% from the October 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSMMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($29.13) to GBX 2,150 ($24.76) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,510 ($40.41) to GBX 1,530 ($17.62) in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,480 ($17.04) to GBX 1,117 ($12.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,268.43.

Persimmon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,627. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

