Short Interest in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Drops By 46.9%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the October 15th total of 120,800 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Motor stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix Motor stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phoenix Motor has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Phoenix Motor ( NASDAQ:PEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

