Short Interest in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Expands By 400.0%

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
POET Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ POET remained flat at $2.62 during trading hours on Friday. 17,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. POET Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on POET Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On POET Technologies
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POET Technologies (POET)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.