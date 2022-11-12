Short Interest in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Expands By 400.0%

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ POET remained flat at $2.62 during trading hours on Friday. 17,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. POET Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on POET Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,720,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in POET Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the first quarter worth about $162,000. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

