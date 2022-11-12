Short Interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Decreases By 62.1%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the October 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Stock Performance
PHCF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,497. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.89.
