Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Grows By 916.9%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, an increase of 916.9% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Renault Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.74. 87,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.47.

Get Renault alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNLSY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Renault from €34.00 ($34.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Renault from €28.00 ($28.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.97.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.