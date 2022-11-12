Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Increases By 245.3%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 245.3% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of Rightmove stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. 159,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Rightmove

RTMVY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($6.91) to GBX 610 ($7.02) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Investec upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 634 ($7.30) to GBX 497 ($5.72) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.83.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Further Reading

