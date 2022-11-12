Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Increases By 245.3%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 245.3% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rightmove Price Performance
Shares of Rightmove stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. 159,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $22.09.
Rightmove Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Rightmove
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rightmove (RTMVY)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.